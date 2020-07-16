CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,565.9% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 99,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 96,671 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 785,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,443,000 after buying an additional 103,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

