Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,157.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 30.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $168.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

