CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes $900,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $24.25 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.52.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

