Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Cut by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

