Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,536 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

