Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 77,609 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.17% of First Foundation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.50. First Foundation Inc has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.81 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

