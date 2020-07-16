Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 861 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3,447.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

