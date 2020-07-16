Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 53.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,431 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $1,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $130.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.87. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva
CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva
Entegris Inc Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co
Entegris Inc Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co
CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $762,000 Holdings in Chemed Co.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $762,000 Holdings in Chemed Co.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,309 Shares of Total SA
CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,309 Shares of Total SA
CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc
CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc
CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report