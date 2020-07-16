Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 46.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $120.83 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

