Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 858.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 143.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $134.84 on Thursday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average of $127.02.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

