NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Trimmed by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $409.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.58 and a 200-day moving average of $294.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $251.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.95.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53 shares of company stock valued at $15,322 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

