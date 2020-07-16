Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $577,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $25,826,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $12,688,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $3,344,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $2,242,000. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.52.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

