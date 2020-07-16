Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Humana by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 150,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,351,000 after buying an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $396.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.97 and its 200 day moving average is $359.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.29.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

