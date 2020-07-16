Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 633.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,234 shares of company stock worth $97,080,132 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $313.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

