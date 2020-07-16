Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NNN shares. TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

