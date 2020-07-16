3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $158.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

