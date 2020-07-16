Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 879.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 117.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.53.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.