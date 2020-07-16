Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $279,000 in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Avalara by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 19.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $10,041,408.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,564.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $2,081,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at $117,144,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,591 shares of company stock valued at $36,577,958. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

