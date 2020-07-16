Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $279,000 in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Avalara by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 19.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $10,041,408.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,564.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $2,081,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at $117,144,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,591 shares of company stock valued at $36,577,958. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

