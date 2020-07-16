ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 228.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,220 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.