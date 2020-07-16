Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 256,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $5,645,366.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,507 shares of company stock worth $10,422,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Stitch Fix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -174.32 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Barclays raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.68.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

