HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,085,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,754,838,000 after buying an additional 1,181,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,651,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $392,609,000 after acquiring an additional 974,006 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in HP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,852,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $327,286,000 after acquiring an additional 116,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Longbow Research dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders have acquired 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $17.79 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

