Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.8% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 54,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3,028.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $151.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $155.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.58.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,229.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

