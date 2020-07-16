Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after purchasing an additional 920,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,688,000 after buying an additional 137,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,506,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 839.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,123,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,654,000 after buying an additional 1,897,348 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

MDU stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,268.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Margaret A. Link bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,387.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

