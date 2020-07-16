Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.10 Million in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at $2,741,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 162,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 587.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,371.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.06 per share, for a total transaction of $101,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,169.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $495,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.64. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

