Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 424,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 64,506 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,559,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,066,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

