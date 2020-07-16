Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Securities raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

