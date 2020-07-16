Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Dril-Quip worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 64,841 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 801,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 540,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.83 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. G.Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

