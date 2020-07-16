MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.21% of Astec Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 62.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $46.14 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.61. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

