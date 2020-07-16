MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock opened at $90.67 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.24.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

