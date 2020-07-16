NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 302 CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 658.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $95.04 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,985 shares of company stock worth $8,094,182. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

