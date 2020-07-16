MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $1.64 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $266.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.16 and its 200-day moving average is $232.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

