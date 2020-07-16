Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys Shares of 7,157 Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

NYSE:EXC opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

