MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 6,873 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,716,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.72.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

