MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 265.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,450 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 274.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 333.8% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 149,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 114,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of CCL opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

