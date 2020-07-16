139,088 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,716,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 61,341.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,173 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,674,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,565,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after buying an additional 594,251 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of JEF opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

