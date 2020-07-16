Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New $210,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,018. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $940.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $946.57.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,133.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,145.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,045.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $876.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

