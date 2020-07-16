99,578 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

