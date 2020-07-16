4,050 Shares in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,050 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. eBay’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

