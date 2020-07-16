Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 7.18% of Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RORE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter.

RORE stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

