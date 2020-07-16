Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,490. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

