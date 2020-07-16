Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $209,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 636.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $83.99 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10.

