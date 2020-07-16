Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 123.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,954 shares of company stock worth $19,779,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

CAG opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

