Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

