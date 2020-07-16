Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

