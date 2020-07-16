IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 8,258 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Entergy by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,882,000 after acquiring an additional 814,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entergy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,928 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Entergy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,202,000 after acquiring an additional 809,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 52.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,066,000 after buying an additional 60,174 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $97.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Broadcom Inc Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.
Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc.
3M Co Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Mosaic Co
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $279,000 in Avalara Inc
ON Semiconductor Corp Stock Holdings Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.
