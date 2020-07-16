IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $83,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

