IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,454 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,943,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after buying an additional 115,694 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY opened at $131.80 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

