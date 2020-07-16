IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,893 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after buying an additional 2,203,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,062,000 after buying an additional 159,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,622,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after buying an additional 2,122,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,464.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $85.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

