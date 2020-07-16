Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $163,313,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,583,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,114,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,495,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4,813.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 803,816 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of K stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,607,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

