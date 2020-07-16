IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Copart by 57.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Copart by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart stock opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

